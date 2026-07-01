Idaho's new restroom law is partially in effect. Here's what it means for transgender residents

IDAHO — A new Idaho law requiring people to use restrooms that correspond with their biological sex in certain government buildings and public spaces is now partially in effect — but not every part of the law is being enforced.

The law also creates criminal penalties for those who violate it.

WATCH: What's in place under new Idaho transgender bathroom law

Idaho's restroom law is partially in effect amid legal challenge

In June, a federal judge temporarily blocked parts of the law after a group of transgender Idahoans sued, arguing some provisions are too vague to enforce. The judge issued a preliminary injunction while the case moves through the courts.

Rachel Washington, a transgender woman, said she hopes the conversation doesn't end with the injunction.

"I think it's an important first step in repealing or blocking this bill there's still a little bit of ways to go in order to make the trans community feel safer."

Washington said she has concerns about the law's priorities.

"There's so many larger, more pressing matters I feel like than trying to dictate where somebody goes to the bathroom."

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The preliminary injunction means gender-neutral restrooms — like those at WYRK Fitness, a queer-owned gym — are not affected by the new requirements.

Abbi Cannon, co-owner of WYRK Fitness, said the current climate shaped how the gym approached its facilities.

"We recognize right now that with that bathroom ban there's a lot of rhetoric around what's acceptable what's not so we just wanted to first and foremost create that safe inclusive environment."

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Another key part of the law involves single-user restrooms, which are often labeled as family or single-occupancy restrooms. If a building only has a multi-stall restroom available, a person can use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity without risk of prosecution. However, if a single-user restroom is available on the same floor, the law requires that restroom be used instead.

Washington said that even if the law takes full effect, she does not plan to change which restroom she uses.

"Honestly I would still continue to use the women's restroom just because I feel like most people don't care. I feel comfortable just kind of living my truth and I'm not gonna let anything get in the way of that."

The judge's order does not currently address the portion of the law that restricts access to changing rooms, locker rooms and showers based on biological sex. Those parts of the law will remain on hold while the case moves through the courts.

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