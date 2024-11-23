Idaho's first "giving machines" turn holiday generosity in action

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are spreading holiday cheer by turning compassion into action through the Light the World giving machines in downtown Boise.



These unique vending machines allow donations for meals, clothing, and other essentials to support local and global charities. They are the first of their kind in Idaho.

Local Charities include Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, Glocal Community Partners, Genesis Community Health, The Idaho Youth Ranch, and The Women's and Children's Alliance.

The machines will also travel to Caldwell and Meridian— Click here for more information.

“This time of year, we should all be thinking about loving our neighbor— there’s nothing more you can do,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

State and local leaders gathered on the Grove Plaza Friday to join in the festivities as the Light the World giving machines are turning that love into action.

These unique machines allow people to fund donations needed in the community—such as meals, winter clothing, medical supplies, and even goats. Each purchase directly benefits local charities like Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, Genesis Community Health, and the Women and Children’s Alliance, along with global initiatives.

Gayann Demordunt, a local leader for the initiative, says the mission is simple: uplift and support.

“Each item goes directly to an individual and lifts them during the holiday season. We want everyone to be clothed and fed, well-educated, and cared for in our communities,” said Demordunt.

For Joel Strasser and Jarrett Smith, this mission inspired a family decision. They chose to forgo traditional gifts and used their Christmas budget to donate one of every item in the machine.

“I sat down with my kids and I was talking to them about this giving machine thing and I told them, ‘If we used some of the money we were going to spend on your Christmas presents and you won’t get presents, what would you think?’ And they didn’t even hesitate,” said Strasser.

“Give more than you think you can. Be willing to double or triple what you thought you were going to donate,” added Smith.

Even those with very little are finding ways to give.

Steven Lowder shared an emotional story about the very first donor in Boise—a man separated from his family, who still found something to contribute.

“He searched through all of his pockets. All of his pockets were empty except his right pocket.[When] he pulled it out, and [there] was a $10 bill. It was this $10 bill,” said Lowder.