Idaho's Congressional District 1 race

BOISE, IDAHO — The race for Idaho's First Congressional District is a rematch from two years ago. It features incumbent Republican Russ Fulcher against Democratic candidate Kaylee Peterson. Congressman Russ Fulcher is running for his fourth term in office and told me there's plenty of work left for him and Congress to do.



Russ Fulcher is running for his fourth term.

Democrat Kaylee Peterson says people have lost faith in the system.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Congressman Fulcher says, "We are at such a critical time in this country right now, the battle lines have been drawn at the federal level, you've got border issues, inflation issues, you've got energy policies, and those things are driving the agenda at the federal level."

Kaylee Peterson ran against Fulcher two years ago and feels she needs to try again because for her it all comes down to common sense values.

"I think the American Dream is to live freely, and our job as candidates and representatives is to unite communities over just common-sense policies and solutions. People want an economy that works, they want a quality education, they want to be able to go to the doctor when they need to, and retire at a good age, and none of those are being addressed in today's Congress."

Like two years ago, Peterson told me this election is more than just Democrats vs. Republicans. Peterson says voters in the 1st District want change.

"When I started running what I realized was people in the state have lost faith, they've lost faith in the system, lost faith in the candidates which is one of the reasons I promised I'd continue to run this race until we've got this district better leadership," Peterson said.

There's no denying there is political division in this country, so I asked Congressman Fulcher this: "What happened to civility in American politics?"

"It got pushed out with the partisanship," Fulcher replied. "About one half subscribe to the notion that our founders believed in a free market and liberty and the other half that says, no, that was from yesteryear."

I did reach out to the Libertarian Party, but I have not had a response from Matt Loesby. And we tried calling Constitution candidate Brendan Gomez, but the call did not go through.

Join Idaho News 6 for full coverage on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 6.