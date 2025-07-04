Idahoans protest Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill on Independence Day

BOISE, Idaho — Around 100 Idahoans spent their Independence Day protesting President Trump's bill aimed at cutting taxes, boosting defense and immigration spending, while reducing funding for social programs and green energy.

The protesters gathered for what organizers called a "citizens' town hall" in Boise to voice concerns about the legislation that would cut taxes, boost defense and immigration spending, while reducing funding for social programs and green energy initiatives.

Pine Irwin, a member of the 50501 organization that coordinated the protest, said the event was designed to echo America's founding principles.

"We're hoping to hold our citizens' town hall as a throwback to 1776 when our forefathers would gather in pubs and coffee shops and stand up and pontificate about the view and vision of the United States going forward, and that's what we're here to do today," Irwin said.

When asked about communication with elected officials, Irwin expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful engagement.

"We have been denied meetings, like we'll push it out, push it out, we have not been able to get a meeting with them even when they're in town," Irwin said. "And any response we've gotten back is a form letter, and we know it's a form letter because we all get the same one."

Among the speakers at the protest was Pam Hemphill, who recently received a letter from former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to be pardoned for her actions on January 6, 2021.

"It's been hard to forgive myself for ever being there on January 6, and I've been doing all I can to speak out against Trump and have people become aware that he's a dangerous narcissist," Hemphill said. "But it's been difficult because both sides have had a problem with me, but when he gave me that letter, I turned to my boyfriend and said, 'Is this real?!' I started crying, and it was like, 'Okay, maybe it's time to forgive myself.'"

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.