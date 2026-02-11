Idaho Supreme Court upholds $52.5M veridict in St. Luke's defamation case

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld the prior verdict in the St. Luke's Health System defamation case following an appeal filed by defendant, Diego Rodriguez.

The court summary indicates that in July of 2023, a jury found Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and the People's Rights Network liable for $52.5 million in damages for their roles in executing a "smear campaign that misrepresented St. Luke's treatment of Rodriguez's grandson." The grandson in question was put under protective custody by Boise Police after officers found the child was in "imminent danger" related to potential malnourishment. The child was later taken to St. Luke's Hospital for medical treatment, where doctors say the child required a nasogastric feeding tube to meet caloric needs.

Rodgriguez, Bundy, and the People's Rights Network claimed that St. Luke's conspired to "kidnap, traffic, and kill Idaho children." Those claims led to public protests, hospital disruptions, and threats directed at St. Luke's personnel.

Massive institutions combined with the state, financially benefitting when they take a child is one of the worst combinations a parent can imagine. Therefore, to counter, the cost of stealing a baby must be extremely high and good people must assure strong consequences when it… — Ammon Bundy (@RealABundy) July 25, 2023

In response, St. Luke's Health System filed a defamation suit seeking compensatory and punitive damages against Rodriguez, Bundy, and the People's Rights Network. Prosecutors argued that St. Luke's shut down vital services as a result of the protests, while personnel were targeted and harassed.

Rodriguez and Bundy never appeared in court to defend themselves and were held in default. According to the Idaho Supreme Court, Rodriguez failed to comply with various court orders and procedures.

Ultimately, a jury trial proceeded without the defendants present, and the jury reached a verdict in favor of St. Luke's to the tune of $52.5M in damages. A district court also issued a permanent injunction barring Rodriguez from harassing St. Luke's personnel or making defamatory statements against St. Luke's.

Below is a list breaking down the damages each defendant was ordered to pay:



Ammon Bundy: $6.2 million compensatory, $6.15 million punitive

$6.2 million compensatory, $6.15 million punitive Diego Rodriguez: $7 million compensatory, $6.5 million punitive

$7 million compensatory, $6.5 million punitive People's Rights Network: $5.2 million compensatory, $5.2 million punitive

$5.2 million compensatory, $5.2 million punitive Freedom Man Press / Freedom Man PAC: $6.55 compensatory, $6.5 million punitive

$6.55 compensatory, $6.5 million punitive Ammon Bundy for Governor: $1.55 million compensatory, $1.65 million punitive

Rodriguez appealed that decision, saying that both the defamation verdict and the injunction were the result of judicial and jury bias. He also claimed that his First, Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated in the process.

During the appeal, Rodriguez represented himself.

In the end, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld the original verdict and injunction. The court concluded that "Rodriguez’s arguments were unpreserved, waived, or lacked any factual or cogent legal basis."

