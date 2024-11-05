Idaho Supreme Court hears appeal case in ex-lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger's rape conviction

BOISE, Idaho — The legal team of former Idaho state representative Aaron Von Ehlinger, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence following his 2022 conviction for raping a legislative intern, appeared for a critical hearing on Monday morning before the Idaho Supreme Court. Von Ehlinger’s lawyer argues that improper testimony was allowed during his trial, violating his Sixth Amendment rights.

In the Nov. 4 hearing, Von Ehlinger’s attorneys focused primarily on the claims concerning the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment, with his defense team asserting that he was denied the right to directly confront his accuser.

The prosecution’s case relied significantly on statements made by a forensic nurse who interviewed the victim after she briefly testified, but left the stand before cross-examination. Von Ehlinger’s lawyers argue that allowing the nurse to relay the victim’s account deprived the defense of a fair chance to question key testimony in the case.

The second argument raised by Von Ehlinger’s attorneys questions the scope of the forensic nurse's testimony. They contend that the questions posed to the nurse led her to discuss specific details of the alleged assault that extended beyond her medical expertise, making her testimony less about clinical observation and more about relaying the alleged events.

The state, however, defended the trial court’s decision to include the nurse’s testimony, arguing that it was essential for medical purposes and did not overstep evidentiary boundaries.

Prosecutors also highlighted that Von Ehlinger’s defense raised no objections to this testimony during the trial, suggesting they found it acceptable at the time.

If the Idaho Supreme Court sides with Von Ehlinger, he could be granted a new trial.