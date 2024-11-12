Idaho Steelheads gear up to face the Rapid City Rush

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads will be playing three home games against the Rapid City Rush at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.



Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Next week, the Steelheads will play two additional games against the Rapid City Rush on the opposing team's rink in South Dakota.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Cam McGuire with the Idaho Steelheads is here, and he just got in from a long road trip.

"We got in from Savannah, Georgia last night around 10 p.m., so not even 12 hours ago, and we're ready to rock and roll again and be back on the ice tomorrow for a home game," McGuire said.

It's great to see that home hockey is back in the Treasure Valley, but the team has also done well on the road.

"The team did awesome. We won two of three games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates team — it's only their third year in the league, but they've had a lot of success in the early goings, and a great atmosphere, great building," McGuire said.

"Just like here in Boise, they sell out pretty much every game. It was 7,400 fans, so to go in there and win two of three games was huge, and hopefully we can carry that momentum into this week," McGuire continued.

If you look at the kids on the ice right behind me, there are some pretty good skaters — hockey has really taken off in this community.

"It's awesome," McGuire said. "I walked in and saw the youngsters out here and it's great. I've been here now three years, and to see the way that the hockey community has evolved even in those three years. We have a local kid in C.J. Walker, who grew up playing here, and he scored a couple of goals for us this season, so it's super awesome to see."

And what do the Steelheads expect from the Rapid City Rush this week?

"Rapid City, they've struggled a little bit out of the gates, but coached by a former Steelhead legend, Scott Burt, and every time they come in here, he's got his team ready to go," McGuire said. "Our club is just super excited to be back on home ice. We've played six games on the road consecutive now, and now we'll play six of our next eight here back at home, so you get rewarded a little bit after the road trip."