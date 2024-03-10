Idaho State men and women split fortunes in the first day of the Big Sky Tournament

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State fanbase came out to Boise to cheer on their Bengals basketball teams as they tried to keep their season alive int he Big Sky Basketball championship.



The Women's Team lost their first game against Sacramento State.

The Men's Team beat Northern Arizona to advance in the tournament. Related | HOW TO WATCH: Big Sky Basketball Tournament

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The band is playing, and the whistle is blowing.

It’s March, and that means championship basketball.

Saturday was the first day of the Big Sky Basketball Championship hosted right here in Boise.

Both Bengal’s women’s and Men’s basketball teams came out to Boise to try to keep their season going, and they didn’t come alone.

“Yeah these are my friends, we all pull up to the games," said Franklin Spicer, an ISU Freshman.

He and his friends try to make it to as many games as they can.

“Every opportunity we get, we always want to make the trip to support our Bengals," Spicer said.

Earlier today, the ISU women’s team was the first to take the court.

After a tough fourth quarter, they lost to Sacramento State, their season is now over.

“We lost a lot of big players to the transfer portal these last few years and graduation," Spicer said. "But all of them are really young. I’d like to see what they can do next year and see if we could come back to what the women used to be a few years ago.”

While Spicer has to get back to class on Monday, he’s happy the Bengals community is strong in the city of trees.

“It’s awesome, the community here in Idaho is great. Idaho State has a strong local community, but coming to Boise we still have a pretty big alumni fanbase going on," Spicer said.

