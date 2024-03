BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Tournament is bringing all the action to Boise this weekend at Idaho Central Arena and you can watch your favorite teams' games on 'Boise 6', our Digital 6.2 channel.

The tournament starts this Saturday, March 9 and runs through the 13th and we'll have team coverage all week.

Whether you're a graduate of the University of Idaho, Idaho State, or just a fan, we've got your teams.

Game one of the first round starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.