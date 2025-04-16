Idaho Senator Jim Risch says Republicans are not cutting Social Security benefits

BOISE, Idaho — Senator Jim Risch was in Boise on Wednesday to present a copy of the Lava Ridge executive order to the Idaho Historical Society.

While in town, Senior Reporter Don Nelson had the opportunity to ask the Senator about what's happening in Washington, from D.O.G.E. cuts to social security.

When asked if seniors should be concerned about their 401ks, portfolios, and social security, Risch said this. "We are not going to cut Social Security benefits. Let's focus on Social Security because the Democrats keep talking about Republicans talking about cuts to Social Security, that's not going to happen."

I also asked about recent reports about D.O.G.E. cuts to Social Security and how seniors are not getting through on phone calls.

Risch replied this way. "I have not found any evidence that is the case at all. Social Security is open, it's open for business, it's taking phone calls, and it's doing things it's always done."

When it comes to tariffs and the trade war in China, I asked the Senator about the roller coaster ride on Wall Street. "Obviously, there's a lot of pushing and shoving right now. President Trump did this in his first term in office and was very successful at it. He's doing it a little more this time. It's tumultuous, the markets react up and down, but look, this guy knows what he's doing."