Idaho Senate bill sparks debate over homelessness and public safety

BOISE, Idaho — As Senate Bill 1141 moves through the Idaho Legislature, critics say it unfairly targets the state’s most vulnerable. The bill would ban unauthorized camping on public property, requiring cities to enforce the law — something homeless advocates argue would do more harm than good.

"I don’t know anyone who is willfully homeless, that is choosing to be homeless just for the sake of being homeless. So I think it’s an irresponsible statement," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

Peterson-Stigers added, "It’s basically criminalizing camping. It’s an anti-camping bill, and it’s asking for cities to use law enforcement to police anyone who may be sleeping, lying in cars, on the ground, or on sidewalks."

Supporters of the bill, like Republican Sen. Codi Galloway, say it is a necessary step to protect both public spaces and those experiencing homelessness.

"Public camping creates a plethora of problems, including public safety issues, sanitation and health concerns, and increased crime," Galloway said. "We do not let people live like this. We get them help, and we help rescue them and get them back into society."

Boise's chief of police, Christopher Dennison, has voiced opposition in a letter, warning lawmakers that the bill could overburden officers and shift focus away from other public safety priorities.

"We risk becoming the ‘hammer’ for a social issue that requires a broader, more thoughtful approach," Dennison wrote.

However, Republican Sen. Dan Foreman, a former Moscow police officer, believes enforcement won’t be an issue.

"Does this put an unnecessary demand on the police department? No. We’re out on patrol every day anyway. If we see a situation that needs intervention, it could usually be handled on a very low-level basis and handled quickly," Foreman said.

Those working directly with the homeless community argue that criminalization isn’t the answer.

"Tickets can actually complicate their process of getting out of homelessness. It can make them miss work, put warrants on their background checks, and it can cause them not to get employed because it shows up," Peterson-Stigers explained.

Despite the bill stating it will have little to no fiscal impact, advocates argue that enforcement costs will add up without addressing the root causes of homelessness.

"It's a really expensive proposition to use the jail systems and law enforcement as opposed to supportive services, shelters, and affordable housing. That's the much more humane way to go," Peterson-Stigers said.