Idaho Senate advances immigration enforcement bill

BOISE, Idaho — A new immigration enforcement bill is moving through the Idaho Senate. The Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act, introduced by Republican Sen. Kelly Anthon (District 27) and the Senate State Affairs Committee, aims to crack down on undocumented immigrants who are deemed dangerous. The bill would create new state crimes for unlawful presence and human smuggling.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mark Harris (R) says Idahoans are demanding action.

"Senator Anthon's bill, it does a few things — it's geared for law enforcement to look for people that are here illegally in Idaho that are dangerous criminals," Harris said. "Then it creates a sentencing enhancement of five years for an illegal immigrant who commits a dangerous crime in the state of Idaho."

The bill differs from a similar proposal in the House by Rep. Jaron Crane (R), which focuses more on local law enforcement and undocumented employment.

Some lawmakers argue that immigration enforcement should remain a federal responsibility.

"Immigration law is federal law — states don't have the right to override that," said Rep. Todd Achilles (D).

Harris, however, believes states have a role in national security.

"The national security of the United States involves states and what states do," Senator Harris (R) said.

Neither bill has had a full hearing yet. Lawmakers say the debate over Idaho’s role in immigration enforcement is just beginning.