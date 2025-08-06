Idaho Secretary of State announces the arrests of two ineligible voters following investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, recently announced that two people have been arrested in Ada County for voting in the past, despite being barred from participating in elections.

Tino Hermann Kleiss is charged with registering and voting as a non-citizen.

Mursal Hamadi Dahiri is charged with registering and voting while still on felony probation. In Idaho, convicted felons may only vote once they've fulfilled the requirements of their sentence, including the completion of parole and any probationary requirements.

An investigation by the Secretary of State's Office, the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and county clerks across the state revealed the alleged offenses. The investigation's goal was to confirm the eligibility of all registered voters in the state as part of Governor Brad Little's Executive Order, Only Citizens Will Vote Act.

A release from the Secretary of State's office indicates that the "ineligible voting activity" in question happened before the 2024 election. The Secretary of State's Office said that none of the offenses were related to "tampering with voting machines or vote tallying systems."

“Let’s be clear, Idaho’s voting systems are secure,” said McGrane.

Election security is not a slogan in Idaho. It’s something we prove through action. Idaho’s statewide review of voter rolls launched under the Only Citizens Will Vote Act is helping ensure only eligible voters cast ballots.



As a part of the year-plus-long investigation, the Secretary of State claims to have identified and removed a "small number of ineligible voters" leading up to the 2024 election.

