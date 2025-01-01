Idaho Potato Drop: A unique way to ring in the New Year in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — As the countdown to the New Year begins, the Idaho Potato Drop aims to give Idahoans plenty of options to celebrate.

"We're looking forward to a big crowd tonight," said Dylan Cline, the Founder of the Idaho Potato Drop.

For over a decade, Cline has brought Idahoans a unique way to ring in the New Year.

"It's our 12th annual event and it is a free family event all ages come on down," says Cline.

This year, attendees can expect live music, a variety of food and drinks, and talented snowboarders and skiers from across the country competing in a Urban Rail Jam competition.

"This is the eighth year of our Urban Snow Park series. We're bringing it back to a rail jam this year to become the urban rail jam," Cline added.

Snowboarders and skiers will compete for cash prizes throughout the night, ending with a final ride right after the clock strikes midnight.

No New Year's Eve celebration would be complete without a spectacular fireworks display.

"Last year we had a blast with it," said Jon Galane, who is in charge of the fireworks show.

The more than three-and-a-half-minute display will be synchronized with the countdown at the Capitol.

"We have over 500 cues, which means over 500 shots, about 750 different fireworks that'll be going off during the show," says Galane.

If you can’t make it to downtown Boise, there are numerous other celebrations happening across Idaho. In the Magic Valley — a ball will drop in Twin Falls, while in Rupert, they're dropping a giant beet. And in Kuna, a gem will mark the New Year.

As crews put the finishing touches on the Boise Potato Drop setup, Cline says this will be one for the books. "It's gonna be a nice clear night, and I'm expecting the best show we've had so far," says Cline.