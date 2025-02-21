Idaho physicians express concerns over House Bill 176 impacting medical education

BOISE, Idaho — Dr. Ben Showalter has always aspired to become a doctor. “I grew up in a family of doctors... by high school, I pretty much knew I was going the doctor route,” he said.

However, growing up in Idaho, his options for medical school close to home were limited. “WWAMI was the only school I applied to... that was my destination from the start of embarking on the doctor route,” Dr. Showalter explained.

The WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho) medical school program has been a resource for Idaho students for over 50 years. This partnership with the University of Washington enables students to attend medical school with state funding, providing an important option for medical education in Idaho, which currently does not have its own medical school. However, a new bill, House Bill 176, threatens to end that agreement and redirect funding elsewhere.

Dr. Mary Barinaga, a WWAMI representative, expressed her concern, stating, “House Bill 176 would essentially break up the partnership between the University of Washington and the state of Idaho… If you don’t have medical students going through on a consistent basis, we’re not going to get doctors created in this state.”

Supporters of House Bill 176 argue that Idaho needs more flexibility in sending its medical students. Lawmakers contend that WWAMI has not been able to accommodate an increase in student seats and refused to sign a contract amendment restricting state funds for abortion.

The bill states, “Idaho requires more medical doctors, and when the Legislature recently passed a resolution to expand seats in WWAMI for Idaho students, the University of Washington was unable to meet this need.”

Under this bill, Idaho would phase out WWAMI and replace it with at least two new medical programs in Idaho or nearby mountain states by 2027. Yet, many medical professionals are concerned about the lack of a clear replacement.

“I have so much fear with what's to come with this being proposed... I worry a lot about students who are going to be in the same situation that I'm in… the chances of getting back to Idaho are going to be so much fewer,” Dr. Showalter said.

Dr. Barinaga also commented, “My parents never told me to quit a job unless I had something better lined up. This is like quitting a job with no job.”

Idaho currently ranks low in doctors per capita, leading critics to argue that cutting the WWAMI program without a fully developed alternative could exacerbate the physician shortage. Dr. Barinaga warned, “If this breakup occurs, we won’t have a net increase in doctors in the state. If anything, it might actually decrease it.”

