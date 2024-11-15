Idaho kicks off post-election audit to verify record voter turnout

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials have launched the state’s post-election audit, randomly selecting eight counties for a detailed hand recount of ballots.



Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane says the process is designed to bolster public confidence in election integrity following record voter turnout.

Partnering with Boise State University, auditors will compare ballots to election night reports, with findings to be presented on Nov. 26.

Idaho counties being audited include:

LATAH; BINGHAM; ELMORE; BEAR LAKE; CUSTER; MINIDOKA; CLEARWATER; JEROME

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

At the Idaho State Capitol, officials have begun Idaho’s post-election audit process.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane oversaw the random selection of eight Idaho counties where election results will undergo a meticulous hand audit. This process is meant to reassure voters of the integrity of the state's elections.

“This is just part of our effort to really reassure Idahoans that the results are accurate, they reflect the will of the community, and that really everyone can have confidence in our elections,” McGrane said.

This year, the selected counties represent various corners of the state — from Latah in the north to Bear Lake in the southeast.

This election broke records, with over 917,000 Idahoans casting their votes — the largest turnout in state history. McGrane also noted a significant shift in voting methods.

“We had over 120,000 people register same-day, whether that was in-person early voting or on Election Day. This was the first election where in-person early voting surpassed absentee voting. It just shows people coming out of the woodwork to participate in this election, which is really exciting,” says McGrane.

Partnering with Boise State University, auditors — including accounting students — will visit the selected counties over the next week. Their hand counts will compare official ballots to election night reports.

“At the end, we will produce a report showing all of our findings. That report will be shared with the Board of Canvassers on Nov. 26, when the results become official,” says McGrane.