Idaho House Speaker defends court's decision on ITD State Street building

This story started in 2022 when ITD opted to sell the property after relocating to the Chinden West Campus. As we reported in September 2023, a developer won a bid to buy and redevelop this site. But that was not the end of the story.

Plans to sell the 44-acre lot to a private developer seemed to have the green light — that is until a group of Idaho Legislators said not so fast.

Moyle explains, "The thing that really started the legislature's involvement, I believe when J.F.A.C. the appropriations committee they did a tour down there, I don't think they realized how many people we're still working there and what was involved in that parcel."

The legislature then passed a bill saying because the deal was never finalized, it would be in the best interest to keep the property. Then the lawsuit came and in the end, the State Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit.

"People who are going to watch this are going to say 'House Speaker Mike Moyle that's all fine and dandy but we've got this piece of property that's just sitting there.' That's the problem, they think it's just sitting there. There's 200 people working there today, go by and look at all the equipment there, today. There's a lot of stuff happening there, today."

Earlier this year we showed you all the work that is being done inside the research center, which sits behind the main Phil Batt building.

I asked the House Speaker with so many other issues facing the 2025 session, what's next for the building?

"We'll figure out what's best for Idaho, what's the best way to save tax dollars and still provide those functions that ITD provides in a reasonable manner so that debate will happen. That building needs to be renovated soon."

So for now this iconic building on State Street will stay put. We will be at the Statehouse for the 2025 session and report on any updates.