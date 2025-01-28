Idaho House passes memorial opposing Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House representatives voted Monday, 46-24, to advance "House Joint Memorial 1." In it, they write that they reject the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision in "Obergefell v. Hodges" and demand that it be overturned.

That's the landmark case that legalized same-sex marriage across the country during Obama's second term.

"It's strange to me that in 2025 there are people in the legislature who hate the LGBTQ community so much that they're trying to take us backwards in this way," said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, the Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

She also testified against the letter in front of the Idaho House of Representatives.

"The legislature is wasting time just trying to destroy marriages. Marriages like mine, that, I don't understand how our marriage affects somebody so greatly. Like we're just here living our lives with our kids and our family," DelliCarpini-Tolman added.

North Idaho Republican Representative Heather Scott (R) presented the proposal, which spurred debate on the House floor.

"This is not a memorial about defining marriage. It's about who gets to define marriage. Do we want the state to make those decisions, or do we want to allow the Supreme Court to make those decisions?" Scott said.

"This is just a letter. It has no force of law. The courts are going to toss it in the trash. It really accomplishes nothing. It's a waste of time and money. I object," Representative Todd Achilles (D) said, opposing the memorial.

"We could go hours and hours pointing to Bible verses and scripture that validates the institution of marriage given by God. And how it's between a man and a woman," Representative Clint Hostetler (R) said, in support of the memorial.

"This memorial flies in the face of freedom and should be rejected," Representative John Gannon (D) said, in opposition of the memorial.

It’s important to note this memorial is not a law. What it is, is a way to send a public message about the legislature's sentiment on this issue — a message that Mistie says is deeply flawed.

"Even if this letter does nothing, even if the Supreme Court throws it away, this is sending a message to the LGBTQ community in Idaho, who already are feeling attacked," DelliCarpini-Tolman said. "You can't tell me that my family isn't valid. You can't tell me that my marriage isn't valid. You can't tell my kids that their mom's love isn't valid. Like, that's not something you should be legislating."

HJM1 now makes its way to the Idaho Senate to be heard.