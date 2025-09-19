Idaho House Minority Leader faces calls to step down over Israel visit

BOISE, Idaho — A group of more than 150 Idahoans, including leaders of youth political groups, human rights advocates, and local candidates is calling for House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) to resign from her leadership position after a recent trip to Israel.

A letter was delivered by the petitioners to Rubel on Friday morning, urging her to apologize and step down. The letter also recommends she reconsider running for reelection in 2026.

The signers criticized Rubel for attending the “50 States, One Israel” conference, which featured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog as speakers. The letter described the trip as “Israeli-funded propaganda” and said Rubel’s participation “deeply violated our values not just as Democrats but as Americans.”

Rubel traveled with four Idaho Republicans and joined more than 200 U.S. Democratic and Republican legislators at the conference, which allegedly did not include any Palestinian speakers or visits to Palestinian territories, according to petitioners. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog addressed the event.

In a Facebook post, Rubel said she went to Israel to “gain a deeper understanding of this conflict” and that she directly asked Herzog about civilian casualties in Gaza. She added that “listening and asking questions isn’t a sign of agreement — it’s a way to build understanding.”

Notable signers of the letter include leaders of youth political groups, human rights advocates, and local candidates.