Idaho GOP touts 2025 legislative wins as Democrats push back​

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho’s 2025 legislative session wraps up, Republican leaders are declaring widespread success, pointing to movement on several key priorities.

“It was a good year for Idaho. It was a good year for the legislature,” said House Speaker Mike Moyle. “It was quite amazing.”

Moyle and other GOP lawmakers highlighted progress on tax relief, school choice, Medicaid reform, immigration enforcement and election security.

“We touched on every one of those, from school choice, Medicaid reform, issues with illegal immigration and election reform and security,” Moyle said. “We’ve moved the ball.. in a long ways in the direction in accomplishing each one of those goals.”

Among the legislation Republicans are most proud of is House Bill 83, which makes unlawful entry into Idaho a state crime. The bill is already facing a legal challenge from the ACLU, but GOP lawmakers remain confident in its constitutionality.

“We were anticipating the ACLU was going to file [a lawsuit], and they did within two hours,” one GOP lawmaker said. “So I think that means we’re right over the target.”

“It’s constitutional... We should be just fine.”

Democrats, however, offered a starkly different assessment of the session.

“You just heard leadership on the other side of the aisle boast the giant permament revenue reduction... while simultaneously opening the door to a voucher scheme,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. “$15 million eliminating from the affordable housing fund despite affordable housing being the top priority that was listed by Idahoans heading into this session.”

Sen. Melissa Wintrow said Democrats held their ground despite being outnumbered.

“We’re 15 Democrats in a 105-member legislature, and I think we do a pretty good job of standing up for Idaho values against extremism,” Wintrow said.

Democratic lawmakers also said they were proud to have helped block several controversial bills.

“We saw a bill introduced that would charge women with murder for abortion,” Wintrow said. “We defended the ballot initiative process. We kept guns out of school one more time. While Democrats fought for childcare, housing, food security for vulnerable populations, and a stable fiscal plan, the majority was busy interfering with business, local government, and personal choices.”

Tensions escalated near the end of the session when Moyle resumed the floor session while Democrats were still holding their press conference.

“I think it’s absolutely outrageous that our portion of this press conference is being cut short,” said Rep. Steve Berch. “This is an abuse of power. And quite frankly, it’s really inappropriate.”

