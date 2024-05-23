Idaho GOP gets shake-up after over a dozen incumbents face defeat in Primary Election

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho GOP looks for unity after multiple incumbents were defeated in the Republican Primary Election, unseating longtime officials.



State Senator Chuck Winder was unseated by challenger Josh Keyser in District 20.

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, says her focus is on the grassroots voters and party unity as they move towards the November election.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I’m excited that folks did get to weigh in. These races were close, but there’s obviously a will to have some changes, especially in the Senate," says Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

The Idaho Republican Party is getting a shake-up after more than a dozen GOP incumbent candidates were defeated in Tuesday’s primary, including State Senator Chuck Winder, who, after serving eight terms in the Senate, was defeated by his challenger, Josh Keyser.

"You know, everybody has the right to run for office, and I think Keyser is going to bring some refreshing and new ideas. Some people would have liked to see a shake-up in leadership, and I guess that’s what he wanted to do when he ran," says Moon.

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon tells me that despite the infighting their party saw throughout the primaries, she hopes the party unites as they move towards the November election.

"Ever since I took this position, my goal was always to represent the grassroots. I did that as a legislator, and their voice is the most important to me because they’re the bedrock of our organization. Now we do need to unite," says Moon.