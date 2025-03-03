Idaho Film Society aims to be hub for filmmakers and film lovers while bypassing Hollywood

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Film Society (IFS) is a new initiative in Idaho that aims to create a hub for filmmakers and lovers in the state — it's housed in the old Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Boise.

With a 53-seat theater and a growing collection of equipment, the IFS aims to provide a cozy and local experience for film enthusiasts. The goal is to be a hub for filmmakers and lovers in Idaho, and to provide an alternative to the centralized locations of New York and L.A.

The IFS supports the local economy by reinvesting film production money into Idaho and hopes to attract filmmakers without relying on giving Hollywood tax breaks.