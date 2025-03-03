Idaho film lovers gather at the Idaho Film Society to watch the Oscars

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — Film buffs from across Idaho gathered in Downtown Boise at the Idaho Film Society to watch the Oscars. The event also doubled as a membership drive for IFS to help them expand their new location and community.

“We’re here to support Idaho film," says Joe Horras.

Attendees dressed up for the occasion while food and drinks fueled the evening of film appreciation, which they say is much better than watching at home.

“You can like, meet and just kind of mingle, and get to know people which I think is really nice," says Ephie Osswald.

“It’s a better environment than just sitting at home. It has people who are very passionate about film, and I mean awards season is a really big deal, especially in a community like this," says Lennon Horras.

The event is one of many that the Idaho Film Society hosts throughout the year. You can find more information about events, film screenings, IFS memberships and more here.