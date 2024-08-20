Idaho Democrats represent the state at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

BOISE, ID — Democrats, including Idaho Democratic Chairwoman Lauren Necochea and Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow, are gathering in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.



Vice President Kamala Harris announced her candidacy just weeks ago, naming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Necochea and Idaho Democrats expressed their excitement for the Democratic ticket as Election Day grows closer.

The convention runs from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

"People are just starting to trickle in, but there is certainly a level of excitement that's palpable," says Idaho Democratic Chairwoman Lauren Necochea.

Nearly a month after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for president, Democrats are gathering in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, including Idaho Democratic Party Chairwoman Necochea.

"Lots of excitement, lots of enthusiasm about what the Harris-Walz ticket means for our country and what this momentum we have means for Election Day," says Chairwoman Necochea.

Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow will also be present in Chicago, representing Idaho Democrats and attending her first convention.

I caught up with her moments before she headed to the airport, and she says the excitement for the convention and the Harris-Walz ticket is resonating with Idaho voters.

"We've felt a collective energy throughout our country, and we're seeing it here in Idaho. I've been going door to door in a variety of areas in the state of Idaho, and I think it's really going to increase voter turnout in our own state for the things that we value and the things that we're fighting for," says Senator Melissa Wintrow.

And the Democratic attendees are looking beyond the convention and towards November.

"The unity happened pretty quickly for our party around our vice presidential candidate moving up to the top of the ticket. The groundswell of support was just there, so it's exciting to make that official and to celebrate this historic ticket this week," says Necochea.