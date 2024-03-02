BOISE, Idaho — Black History Month maybe over but the message is not. The Idaho Black History Museum promotes education all year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Black History Museum director Phillip Thompson describes how Boiseans have embraced all cultures and backgrounds. So as black history wraps up and we move into another month, Thompson says education about who we are and where we’re going lives on all year. “America is a unique in the sense that all these different parties of this social experiment they should be integrated into history as a whole. I’m not saying we don’t need those months but I do thinks it’s a bit of a misnomer to think we’re going to go real hard this month and if you touch it after it, it’s OK.”

New board member Craig Patrick says we can all learn something new from one of their many exhibits. “I think the museum has done a great job with unifying message in hosting events and highlights a narrative we are all one community this is a great place to live.”

I met a man who was drawn to the exhibit one of the most famous African Americans in our history. “I’m learning more about Frederick Douglass and his meeting with Abraham Lincoln and I thought that was interesting his relationship with Abraham Lincoln.”

Visitor Bill Brudenell urged everyone to spend some time in this historic church. “Most of us who are not African American don’t really understand the history of African Americans in Idaho and the country in general.”

So next time you’re in Julia Davis Park visiting the State Museum, or Art Museum or Zoo Boise, stop in to the Black History Museum.

