Idaho abortion trial continues as medical professionals take the stand

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday marked the second day of testimony in the Adkins v. Idaho trial, with Idaho medical professionals arguing that Idaho’s restrictive abortion laws complicate doctors' ability to provide critical care.



Idaho OB-GYN Dr. Corrigan highlighted the risks of transferring high-risk patients out of Idaho for necessary care.

The state countered by emphasizing its stance that abortion laws are in place to protect unborn lives, questioning Dr. Corrigan on the mortality risks involved for both mother and fetus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Day two of testimony in the Adkins versus Idaho trial picked up with Dr. Emily Corrigan, an OB-GYN, returning to the stand to speak on Idaho’s restrictive abortion laws.

Dr. Corrigan says current laws complicate doctors' ability to provide essential, sometimes life-saving, care. Her testimony focused on defining medical terms used in cases where the unborn child is not likely to survive.

"What is a lethal fetal diagnosis? It means the fetus has been diagnosed with a condition that historically has essentially no significant chance of sustained life after delivery," said Dr. Corrigan, an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist.

Dr. Corrigan described Idaho’s "high-stakes" healthcare environment, noting that the fear of legal repercussions has caused some doctors to leave the state entirely, forcing those who remain to take on more shifts, which leads to patient care delays. She also pointed out the risks involved in transferring high-risk patients out of state for care, saying factors like weather and transportation could seriously endanger patient safety mid-transfer.

However, the state re-emphasized Idaho's stance, saying all “successful abortions end in the death of a baby.”

"In that testimony, you’re referring to the risk to the mother ... that the risk of death for a mother is 14 times higher if she carries a baby to term rather than if she undergoes an abortion, correct?" asked the state’s attorney.

"Yes," said Dr. Corrigan.

"And for the fetus, the success of an abortion is a one hundred percent risk of death, is that correct?" asked the state’s attorney.

Dr. Corrigan maintained that her priority is the health and safety of her patients.

The state cited American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists guidelines, which urge doctors to consider both mother and fetus. Dr. Corrigan said that, in her experience, the pregnant patient’s life generally takes priority.

"I do know that based on my training and experience and my knowledge ... the general principle is that the mother or the patient's life, health, and autonomy always take precedence over the life and health of the fetus," said Dr. Corrigan.

The latter half of the day was spent on testimony from medical records custodians at St. Alphonsus and other medical professionals, as this trial scrutinizes how Idaho’s abortion laws impact medical ethics and patient care.