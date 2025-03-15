Hundreds gather at Idaho State Capitol to protest against Trump's administration

BOISE, Idaho — A crowd of hundreds gathered outside the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday in response to a national call for protests across all 50 states. Organized by the Idaho 50501 chapter, demonstrators voiced their concerns over what they believe is a government that no longer serves the interests of the people.

“It started with a national call—50 protests, 50 states, one movement. Education is the biggest thing—educating people on how our government works and what corruptions exist,” said Kirsten, an organizer of the event.

Protesters carried signs criticizing corporate influence in politics and policies they believe undermine democracy. Some expressed concerns over figures like Elon Musk and the administration's handling of international relations and domestic policies.

“With Trump taking office and Elon close by his side, we’re here to push our administration to listen to its people and uphold the Constitution,” said activist Jacqueline Siwula.

The Idaho 50501 chapter describes itself as a grassroots movement, welcoming individuals from all political backgrounds who share the goal of government accountability.

For some participants, the rally held personal significance. “I joined the movement to defend LGBTQ rights and speak out for those afraid to use their voice. Seeing this turnout in Idaho—it's inspiring. It shows that no matter where we are, we are not alone,” Siwula added.

