High-school football game being canceled due to poor air quality

DOWNTOWN, Boise — Timbeline vs Borah football game was scheduled at Dona Larsen Park, but has to be canceled and rescheduled for a later date due to poor air quality. That date is August 30th, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

August 30th 2024 has a new schedule for the football game



4:30 PM- gates open, please do not arrive before 4:30 PM

5:30 PM- Borah vs. Timberline

8:00 PM- Capital vs. Boise

If the air quality is still poor then the games we be moved again to Saturday August 31st still at Dona Larsen Park. Timberline and Borah will play at 1:00 p.m. while the game of Capital and Boise will play at 3:30 p.m.

