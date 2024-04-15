Here's how you can have a say in who leads the Boise Police Department

BOISE, Idaho — With Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar preparing to retire in September, the City of Boise is asking for your help in finding his replacement.

Winegar served with the Boise Police Department for 29 years and originally retired in 2021, before returning following the resignation of [former] Chief Ryan Lee.

The executive hiring firm Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc., has launched an online survey for residents to provide an opportunity for them to share their thoughts on what qualities they would like to see in the new Police Chief.

“As we work to identify the best candidate to lead our police department, we recognize the importance of understanding the priorities and expectations of our residents,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “I’m happy that we’re beginning the search with public engagement so we can best select candidates who align with our community.”

The survey will be available from April 15 to April 29 and will help guide the selection process of the new Police Chief.


