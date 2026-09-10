Help pack 130,000 meals for 9/11 day of service: 40 Boise volunteers still needed

BOISE, Idaho — Organizers are looking for 40 more volunteers to help pack more than 130,000 meals in Boise on Friday, which marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

More than 400 volunteers are expected to participate in the first-ever Boise Meal Pack as part of a nationwide day of service organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at JUMP Boise, located at 1000 W. Myrtle St. Registration is required to volunteer.

All meals packed during the event will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank and distributed to individuals and families in need.

The Boise meal pack is one of 51 large-scale service projects planned across the country this year. Organizers expect approximately 50,000 volunteers nationwide to pack more than 18 million meals in recognition of the anniversary.

The nonprofit 9/11 Day helped establish September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance under federal law. It was co-founded by Jay Winuk, whose brother, attorney and volunteer firefighter/EMT Glenn Winuk, died in the line of duty at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. David Paine also co-founded the organization and serves as its president.

Those interested in volunteering can register through the 9/11 Day website.