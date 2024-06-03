GreenPal launches in Treasure Valley helping landscapers grow business

BOISE, Idaho — GreenPal is a mobile app that connects homeowners with local landscaping professionals. The app aims to streamline the process of finding, scheduling and paying for lawn care services.



Local Treasure Valley businesses are using GreenPal to connect with clients and grow their business.

"It's just me, the truck, and a commercial mower, ya know, nothing crazy," says local business owner Ryan Tanksley.

Two years ago, Tanksley came to the Treasure Valley with hopes of growing his landscaping business.

Initially, he spread the word about his business, Bearded Sloth Lawn Care, by word of mouth: "knocking on doors, handing out fliers, etc., etc.," says Tanksley, until he started using a landscaping app called GreenPal.

"It’s a good way to connect with people I wouldn’t have before," Tanksley said.

The app, officially launching in the Treasure Valley this month, offers an Uber-like experience for your lawn, connecting landscapers to residents. The app's co-founder, Gene Caballero, tells me they aim to optimize convenience.

"In the spring or summer, if you call 10 landscaping professionals, you’re probably going to get 10 voicemails. So, what GreenPal does is connect homeowners with landscaping professionals that can do it on the day you want it to be done," Caballero said.

In addition to helping customers get the services they need when they need it, GreenPal is focused on the vendors.

"For the landscaping professionals, that’s the guy whose life we’re really helping," Caballero said. "Not only do we help create their demand, but we also handle their scheduling, route optimization, and the payment process."

This allows people like Tanksley to grow and manage their small businesses.

"We’re not like one of the big boys with 12 giant trailers running around, at least not yet. But for me, I can hop on my app, and I can compete with them at that moment," says Tanksley.

