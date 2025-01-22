Green Acres Food Truck Park to move upstream to new location this spring

BOISE, Idaho — Green Acres Food Truck Park is on the move. When it reopens this spring, the food truck park will be located just a 5-minute walk up the Greenbelt from the former location. Most notably, their new location will offer guests more green space to spread out.

“Honestly our old spot, we love that location. We think it's great, but we've always thought we needed some more room," says Anny Frampton, the owner of Green Acres.

She and her husband are excited about growth as the new location allows for more seating options as well as an expansion of food truck options for visitors.

“You know, we've grown over the years and more and more people are coming, and I've always kind of eyed this piece of property— just kind of wondering if it would ever be available," says Frampton.

The open grass area, near Payette Brewing and the Greenbelt, became available — prompting the move.

Idaho News 6

“So it's primarily the exact same operation, but now we'll just have a lot more room to spread out, more overflow seating... stuff like that," says Frampton.

She hopes the new centralized location will draw more foot and bike traffic.

“And we're right across from the Anne Morrison footbridge, so that's where tons of people are just biking on the Greenbelt, at the park, or it's right where you pull out of the river when you're floating. So we think that we'll just be more visible," says Frampton.

The new location will have a combination of permanent and rotating food trucks to choose from, yard games, and plenty of outdoor seating.

“I think it's just kind of a casual outdoor setting. I think people love being outside and they want to have their dog, they want to feel comfortable," says Frampton. “We have live music every day, so it's just a fun place to be outside with your family or friends, listen to music, and then eat a variety of foods."