Green Acres food truck park reverses course, going back to its original location

Green Acres was set to move locations this summer, but due to permitting issues, the popular outdoor food truck park will remain at 1401 Shoreline Drive.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Green Acres had hoped to occupy a new space at 767 Pioneer Street for the summer of 2025.In a Facebook post, Green Acres clarified their future ambitions by saying, "We’re going to continue to work on getting our permits for the new property and our goal is to move there for next season."

"Anyway it’s been a stressful past couple of months but we’re sooo happy to be able to stay in our original spot. We are stoked for this season and cannot wait to open. Our season will run from May 2nd through October 12th." - Green Acres Boise



The Green Acres team cited "cost-prohibitive roadblocks" as the main reasons for not moving locations.

Idaho News 6

A summer schedule and calendar of events for Green Acres has yet to be released.