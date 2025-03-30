Watch Now
Governor Little vetoes Medical Freedom Act

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little vetoed a bill on Saturday that would have stopped schools from requiring certain medical interventions.

Senate Bill 1023, called the "Idaho Medical Freedom Act," aimed to prohibit medical mandates, such as requiring vaccines.

In his veto message, Little raised concerns about how the bill would affect schools' ability to manage contagious illnesses.

"Medical freedom is an Idaho value," he stated, but added that the bill would take away parents' ability to keep their children healthy at school by preventing schools from sending home students with contagious conditions.

The governor pointed out risks related to illnesses such as measles, lice, ringworm, pink eye, strep throat, stomach viruses, and the flu.

If passed, the bill would have prohibited schools from requiring medical interventions for attendance or employment and would have stopped businesses and government agencies from imposing medical mandates.

The bill was presented to the governor on March 24 and vetoed five days later.

Lawmakers may seek to override the veto next week.

