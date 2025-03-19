Watch Now
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Medical Freedom Act passes Idaho House, awaits governor's signature

The bill would prevent local governments and businesses from requiring any proof of "medical intervention," including COVID-19 vaccinations
vaccine
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers have passed a bill prohibiting medical and vaccine mandates across the state. It now awaits Governor Little's signature to become law.

Senate Bill 1023, which passed the House on Tuesday, was originally written to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements but was amended before passing the Senate to encompass all "medical mandates."

The bill would prevent local governments and businesses from requiring any proof of "medical intervention," which includes any "procedures, treatments, devices, drug injections, medications, or actions taken to diagnose, prevent, or cure a disease."

If signed by Gov. Little, the law will take effect on July 1.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights