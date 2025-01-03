Governor Little to speak on Monday for his 2025 State of the State address

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little is preparing to deliver the 2025 State of the State address at 1 p.m. on Monday, where he is expected to outline priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

At a press briefing on Friday at the Idaho Statehouse, the governor and legislative leaders highlighted education as a top priority, coinciding with what is anticipated to be the largest budget in the state’s history.

When asked about the likelihood of implementing regular required Bible readings in Idaho public schools, the governor refrained from taking a definitive stance but expressed concerns about the potential implications.

"The Bible has a lot of historical parts in it but it’s the mandate part of it that’s the litmus test part of it," Gov. Little said. "I find enlightenment when I read the Bible. And it depends on schools but I think it’s the mandate part of it that will give a lift given the language in our Constitution."

Looking ahead to his address, the governor mentioned that "keeping promises" will be a central theme. He teased a surprise related to election integrity, which he plans to reveal during the address.

Other key priorities include addressing the Medicaid crisis, encouraging students to participate in his launch program, and securing additional funding for wildfire protection efforts.

Idaho News 6 will provide full coverage of the governor's State of the State address on digital channel 6.2 and online at IdahoNews6.com. For details on how to watch Idaho News 6 on digital channel 6.2, click here.