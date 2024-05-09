Governor Little responds to police clash with protesters

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, May 8, protesters and police officers clashed on the steps of the Idaho state Capitol. Idaho state police and Boise police in a joint effort impounded items the protesters placed on the state house steps.



Idaho administrative code 67-1613 says "No person shall camp on or in any state-owned or leased property."

Governor Brad Little says he "supports and will fiercely defend anybody’s right to protest."

Bodycam footage is being reviewed by ISP and BPD as this incident is under investigation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

On Wednesday evening protesters against the war in Gaza were moved from the Idaho state capitol steps after Idaho state police and Boise police in a joint effort impounded some of their property.

I asked the governor about the incident, and he says he supports the right of protesters.

"We still want to protect their right to have a say in the public domain," said Governor Brad Little.

Issues arose as Idaho administrative code 67-1613 says No person shall camp on or in any state-owned or leased property... Police say that the camping ban is why law enforcement could move in and impound property from the protesters.

"I will Fiercely protect anybody's right to protest, but if it endangers other people's right to be there, if it endangers state property or private property that's a whole different deal," said Little.

Video taken Wednesday shows a mix of officers with Boise Police making contact with protesters.

Governor Little referenced camping as the means for the altercation.

"Idaho won a big public camping case years ago and we will continue to work on that," said Little.

I requested updates from ISP and BPD about the incident as well as bodycam footage, ISP did not get back to me before this story aired and BPD is reviewing the body cam footage before release.