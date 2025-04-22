Governor Little backs Trump’s order to increase timber production in national forests

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has announced that state agencies in Idaho will join federal efforts to enhance forest management, following President Trump's recent executive order that aims to increase timber production on national forests.

"The Trump administration is enacting common-sense forest management policy changes that reflect Idaho values," Governor Little said in a press release. "With a fresh perspective at the Forest Service, Idaho stands ready to help transform how our federal lands and fires are managed, leading to invigorated rural communities."

Gov. Little has directed the Idaho Department of Lands and other state agencies to pinpoint opportunities to work with Trump's “Freeing our Forests” executive order. This directive seeks to "increase domestic timber production and streamline federal policies to enhance forest management, reduce wildfire risks, and decrease reliance on imported timber," according to the White House.

A key component of the executive order highlights the Good Neighbor Authority program — the program, along with the Shared Stewardship program, is meant to strengthen state-federal partnerships aimed at bolstering forest management activities.

Gov. Little also praised the appointments of Mike Boren and Tom Schultz, two Idahoans named to leadership roles in the Trump administration. Boren serves as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Schultz is the new Forest Service chief under the USDA.