BOISE, Idaho — As the days grow shorter and darkness arrives earlier, personal safety is on the minds of some Boise residents who walk, run or commute after sunset.

Concerns about safety along the Boise Greenbelt intensified over the summer following the killing of Jordan Harbst in July. Five days later, police reported another attack involving a woman walking alone on the path at night.

For Amy Rainford, founder of Be Your Own Advocate, helping women feel more confident in potentially uncomfortable or dangerous situations starts with giving them practical tools.

WATCH: What Boise women can do to feel safer as darkness falls earlier

From the Greenbelt to campus, Boise women discuss safety after dark

Rainford said her interest in self-defense began with her own experiences traveling frequently.

“Yeah, I travel a ton, and I wanted to be able to have tools myself to respond, whether it was an uncomfortable situation or a physical one,” Rainford said. “And once I learned those tools, I realized I wanted other women to have them too.”

Today, Rainford leads self-defense workshops that teach women how to recognize their surroundings, establish boundaries and respond when someone makes them uncomfortable.

At Boise State University, freshman Madison Schuler said she generally feels safe in Boise but acknowledged that recent incidents along the Greenbelt have influenced conversations among her friends.

“We've definitely talked about it and talked about walking on the Greenbelt at night just because there's been a lot of scary things that have happened, so we kind of avoid that at night,” Schuler said.

Another Boise State student, Faith, said she also feels safe overall but understands why friends sometimes call someone while walking home from a late class.

“I don't remember like a time when I haven't been like aware, like had to be aware like when I'm walking alone, like especially at night,” she said.

Rainford said that awareness is one of the most important tools someone can develop, and it doesn't require extensive physical training.

“You don't need a black belt, you need a tool belt,” Rainford said.

Her advice starts with minimizing distractions, particularly when walking alone.

“Pick your head up, look around, don't be distracted. Don't be afraid to say no,” she said.

Rainford recommends several simple precautions for people heading out alone:

Limit distractions: Put your phone away while walking and pay attention to your surroundings.

Put your phone away while walking and pay attention to your surroundings. Stay aware: If you're wearing earbuds, consider keeping one ear free so you can hear what's happening around you.

If you're wearing earbuds, consider keeping one ear free so you can hear what's happening around you. Share your plans: Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to return.

Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to return. Set boundaries: If someone approaches too closely or makes you uncomfortable, don't hesitate to ask for space.

If someone approaches too closely or makes you uncomfortable, don't hesitate to ask for space. Be assertive: Communicate clearly and confidently if you need someone to back away.

Communicate clearly and confidently if you need someone to back away.

Rainford emphasized that establishing boundaries doesn't mean being confrontational.

“You can still be firm without being rude,” she said.

Her overall message is that personal safety isn't necessarily about knowing how to fight. It's about recognizing situations, having a plan and feeling empowered to respond.

As Boise residents adjust to earlier sunsets, Rainford hopes those simple tools can help women feel more confident navigating their everyday routines.