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Former Governor Dirk Kempthorne to lie in state ahead of Saturday funeral

DIRK KEMPTHORNE
CHARLES DHARAPAK/AP
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who President Bush picked to replace outgoing Interior Secretary Gale Norton, speaks on his cell phone in the colonnade of the White House in Washington in this March 17, 2006 file photo.
DIRK KEMPTHORNE
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BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Governor's Office says former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne will lie in state from Friday until Saturday morning, giving the public a chance to pay respects to the late statesman who served as Boise Mayor, U.S. Senator, Idaho Governor, and U.S. Interior Secretary.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Kempthorne's body will be transferred to the Idaho State Capitol. Once there, the Idaho National Guard and Idaho State Police will honor his arrival before Governor Brad Little presides over a Capitol service in Kempthorne's memory. Secretary of State Phul McGrane will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

RELATED | Former Boise mayor recalls Dirk Kempthorne’s vision that helped shape downtown

Kempthorne will remain in the Capitol rotunda until 10 a.m. the following day.

At that point, he will be transferred to the Cathedral of the Rockies for a funeral service, which the public is invited to attend. You can stream the funeral service here.

After the service has concluded, Kempthorne's family will follow the body in a motorcade to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for interment.

A celebration of life will be held in Washington, D.C. at a date yet to be determined.

ALSO READ | 'A servant's heart': Idaho politicians remember former Gov. Kempthorne

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