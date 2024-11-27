Former Boise restaurant owner receives 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to lewd conduct with minor

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise restaurant owner Jose Fabricio Sanchez Vazquez received a 20-year sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to lewd conduct with a minor earlier this year.

Vazquez was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 — five years of his sentence are fixed, while the other 15 are indeterminate.

Vasquez previously owned La Garnacha Que Apapacha in Boise prior to his initial arrest in April.