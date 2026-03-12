Vandals Women's Basketball team triumphs over Montana State, now heads to the NCAA tournament

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho Women's Basketball Team is headed to the big dance.

On Wednesday in Downtown Boise, the Vandals entered the final game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament knowing good and well that the winner of their finals matchup against Montana State would be punching their ticket to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Consider that ticket punched.

In the first quarter, the Vandals got off to a hot start and at one point led the Montana State Bobcats by 11 points. However, the Bobcats roared back and kept it close for the remainder of the game.

WATCH: Idaho News 6 Neighborhood Reporter Isaiah Sharp breaks down the big win for the Vandals

Yet, a surplus of rebounds by the Vandals allowed the home-state team to overcome its 19 turnovers.

Sophomore Guard Ana Beatriz Passos Alves da Silva led the Vandals with 12 points over 22 minutes of play. She was followed by Senior Debora dos Santos, who scored 9 points and pulled down 10 rebounds over the course of the game.

Even a standout performance from Montana State Sophomore Guard Taylee Chirrick wasn't enough for the Bobcats to get the win.

At the final buzzer, the University of Idaho Vandals team bested the Montana State Bobcats 60-57.

The Idaho Vandals will now head to the 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament, which tips off on Mar. 18. Selection Sunday happens on March. 15.

The last time the Vandals earned a spot in the Women's NCAA Tournament was in 2016.