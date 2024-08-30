Boise residents frustrated by ongoing Union Block building closures as ACHD closes back alleyway

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has closed the alleyway behind the Union Block building in downtown Boise, citing safety concerns as a significant hole beneath the structure continues to expand.



The City of Boise took over repairs of the building after the owner, Ken Howell, failed to meet multiple inspections and repair deadlines.

A court filing from August 21 reveals that Howell attempted to block the city from inspecting the building, which is necessary to complete the repairs and restore access to the surrounding sidewalk, street, and alleyway.

"I find it really frustrating," says a Boise resident.

New closures around the Union Block building in downtown Boise, nine months after it was evacuated.

"It's been going on for a while, and I just think it's a mess, it's a travesty," says another Boise resident.

The closures, surrounding concerns of structural integrity, are impacting more than just tenants.

"There's not a lot of downtown space in Boise to begin with, and we deserve better," says the resident.

As Idaho News Six previously reported, the city moved to condemn the property after building owner Ken Howell failed to develop a plan to make the required repairs within 30 days.

Now, the Ada County Highway District, at the city's request, is taking action to close access to the alleyway behind the building, which is typically open to foot traffic and limited vehicle access.

ACHD told me their team agreed there was a significant change in a hole that was excavated for a basement, which expanded underneath part of the alleyway itself, raising safety concerns.

ACHD previously closed access to parking spots and the sidewalk lining the front of the building, parking, and most of the right lane of traffic on Idaho Street.

"Well, there's never enough parking downtown, so to have the parking gone, it's frustrating," says another Boise resident.

And Boiseans are over it.

"I remember seeing a bunch of information about building safety issues and the condemnation, and how much of a struggle this has been from the beginning. I mean, we have to get something figured out here," says a Boise resident.

As we reported, the city took over repairs after the owner failed to meet several inspection and repair deadlines.

Most recently, court filings between Howell and the city indicate that Howell made efforts to block the city from inspecting the building to make the repairs needed to restore access to the surrounding sidewalk, street, and alleyway.

Ultimately, residents tell me they want the current closures to open back up to the community.

"Hopefully, local businesses can come in and utilize the space. It feels frustrating that it's just sitting here going to waste, and that all of us have to move around it, and none of us quite understand why," says one resident.

As for the alleyway, ACHD tells me they "are working to gather more history and information about the project and will coordinate with the City of Boise to determine the next steps for this area," says ACHD in a statement.

