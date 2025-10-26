Faith leaders hold a vigil in the wake of the raid in Wilder

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of people showed up in the rain at the Anne Frank Memorial to show their support for the families in Wilder who felt the effects of the raid on the Hispanic community in Wilder at the horse track last Sunday.

"I felt like the rain was perhaps the heavens crying with us over the pain and the hurt," said Rabbi Daniel Fink. "But what we heard was the voice of so many people coming from many different faith communities."

Rabbi Fink helped organize this vigil saying he rejects the cruelty and separation. Leaders from 20 different faith groups in the Treasure Valley from Jewish, to Christian, Catholic and Muslim, came together for this vigil.

"To see the divine image desecrated by the terror imposed upon our friends and neighbors was immoral," said Fink. "It was an assault on humanity and people of faith have an obligation to speak out in those circumstances."

There were also several groups who showed up at the vigil that had been on the ground since the raid began last Sunday, when several different federal and local law enforcement agencies, including ICE, detained people at the track.

"Seeing this actually happen in our state of Idaho and recognizing that ICE has always existed and has always terrorized our communities, but seeing at this level in our state is very disappointing," said Ruby Mendez of the ACLU.

During the vigil different faith leaders sang songs, there were several different speakers and the community came together to speak out for those that can't because of fear.

"This is a demonstration for all the families that were affected," said Mendez. "You are not alone, the community is here from all types of backgrounds, ethnicities and faiths. We see you, we love you and we are here to support you. We are seeing community come together in a way we have never seen before."

