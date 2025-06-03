Emmett man files tort claim against the city of Boise over the cause of his wife's death

BOISE, Idaho — The husband of an Emmett woman who died after a bicycle accident on the Boise Greenbelt has filed a tort claim against the city of Boise.

Donna Simpson died in September after hitting a bump while riding with friends on the Greenbelt near Lake Harbor. She later died at the hospital from systemic complications of traumatic head injuries.

RELATED: Emmett woman dies from Boise Greenbelt bike accident

Idaho News 6 previously reported that another woman had also fallen and sustained serious injuries at the same location just weeks before Simpson's accident. I informed the Boise Parks and Recreation Department about what had happened, and they assured me they would repair the bumps and repave the entire section, which they have completed.

A Boise Parks and Recreation spokesperson said they are not able to comment as tort claims generally serve as the first step in an anticipated lawsuit.

Cyclists are reminded to pay attention to their surroundings when using the Greenbelt, especially during busy summer months.