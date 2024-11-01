Early voting in Idaho comes to a close

BOISE, Idaho — Early voting is officially over in Idaho and there was unprecedented interest among Idaho voters this year.



Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane says he is expecting to break voter participation records in the upcoming election.

Any absentee ballots that have not been turned in yet will need to be dropped off in person at an official ballot drop box or at your local county elections office.

Polls will open at 8 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

"Right now the election feels great," said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane. "We're seeing record numbers in terms of early voting all across the state."

Early voting has been a very popular method among Idahoans for this general election, already surpassing the total number of ballots cast in the May primary.

There are still three more days left to drop off absentee ballots and polls open statewide on Nov. 5 — officials are expecting historic participation.

McGrane says he is feeling optimistic in the final countdown to Election Day.

"It's really exciting to see this early participation and I expect we will see the same thing when we head to Election Day," McGrane said. "We're going to break records here in Idaho."

For Elena Burdick, early voting offered a convenient way to participate in her first presidential election since becoming old enough to vote.

"This is a right that so many people don't have and it's so important for us to make sure that we're voting and make sure our vote counts," Burdick said.

Burdick volunteers as a chief judge at the polls, so for her, it was necessary to cast her vote early.

"I love that we as a country and as a county — Ada County — that we provide this opportunity for people to come vote early," Burdick said.

While many voters choose to vote early in person or by absentee ballots, others, like Betsy Carver and her daughter Vivian, are keeping their Election Day tradition.

"We're going to get up early and go be in line first thing and vote on voting day," Betsy said.

"And we're going to go together," Vivian said

"We're going to go together, we walk to our voting spot, so it becomes sort of a ritual for us that we enjoy each year," Betsy added.

If you did not participate in early voting, your final chance to cast a vote will be on Election Day at your assigned polling place — you can find your polling place here.

If you requested an absentee ballot, it is too late to mail it in — you're going to have to drop your ballot off in person at one of these drop boxes, like this one behind me here at City Hall.