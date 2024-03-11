Eagle cinematographer creates virtual worlds

BOISE, Idaho — HullFilm takes you to places around the world you never thought you'd see.



Brandon Hull has loved movie making since he was a kid

Hull has a special interest in American battlefields

Currently working with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The virtual world of Brandon Hull. Hull couldn’t imagine doing anything else. The cinematographer comes from a film background of animation and music, but what really got him hooked at a very young age was one of Hollywood’s first major stars known as the little tramp. “My life began when it comes to cinema because of Charlie Chaplin.” While other kids were dressing like Luke Skywalker at Halloween, Hull was Charlie Chaplin every year.

Hull worked at Boise Paving and asphalt one summer and he vividly remembers his co-workers giving him a hard time about his aspirations. “Because I’m shoveling asphalt and it’s 300 degrees and I said I’m going to Hollywood and become a movie maker and they would laugh and then say, 'on your way to the film set can you toll that piece of asphalt or something.'”

Now, Hull has created a virtual world through HullFilm where he turns any subject into an interactive virtual tour by developing a plan to capture the locations and tell their story through a subjective virtual experience. Hull has a special interest in American battlefields. Hull negotiates and contracts his work out to historical organizations. “A lot of kids in Idaho are not going to Civil War battlefields on field trips they’re not going to Monticello or Mt. Vernon.”

150 individual battlefields sites. A 360 view and the ability to click on maps and facts of the specific battle. “With a virtual experience like this, they can enter the tour, they can go where they want to go, they look where they want to look.”

Hull is currently with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

