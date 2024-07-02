Downtown's State Street still closed for construction

BOISE, Idaho — Construction on State Street in downtown Boise has caused traffic disruptions for nearly three months.



The ongoing ACHD project aims to replace the aging roadway, enhance safety, and add stormwater facilities, with completion anticipated by November.

For more information on this project you can visit: https://engage.achdidaho.org/state-street-8th-street-to-4th-street

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"It's a constant jigsaw puzzle, it's insane," says one Boise resident.

Construction on State Street in downtown Boise has been greeting drivers with roadblocks for nearly three months now. The ongoing ACHD project spans from 8th to 4th Street. Its purpose? To replace the aging roadway, increase safety, and add stormwater facilities.

Cody Homan with ACHD tells me that although they have already wrapped up most of the 8th Street intersection, the timeline progression as they move east depends on the availability of electricians to perform conduit work on the traffic lights.

"As we get to paving, it should move pretty quickly, but we've given ourselves until November," Horman said. "We'll push to get things open sooner if we can."

But in the meantime, it's impacting downtown drivers daily.

"There are too many projects going on at the same time," says one resident.

"It's a mess and it causes horrible congestion," says another.

"We definitely tried not to impact the public as much as we did, and we've learned some lessons," says Homan.

Some lessons learned as the work continues, with hopes of making lasting improvements on Boise roads.

"We appreciate people's patience. We definitely think it will be worth it. We want to do everything now so we don't have to come back," says Homan.