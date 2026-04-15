Downtown Library to close in early May for electrical work

BOISE, Idaho — The Downtown Boise Library will close from May 3 to 12 for electrical work, reports the City of Boise.

As part of the Downtown Library First Floor Renovation Project, all power to the building will be shut down to allow crews to install a new electrical system.

During the closure, the downtown library will be unable to accept returns. In the meantime, library users are asked to return books and other rented media to the other four Boise Public Library locations throughout the city.

Any items put on hold that are not picked up before May 3 will be available for pickup at the City Hall Lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 4-8 and May 11-12.

When the library reopens on May 13, only the second and third floors will be available.

The City of Boise hopes to complete the entire First Floor Renovation Project by the fall of 2026.