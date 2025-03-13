Downtown intersection, 6th & Idaho CLOSED for geothermal work

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise commuters, cyclists, and pedestrians should be aware that the intersection of 6th & Idaho is closed and will remain so until Thursday, March 20.

According to a recent press release, the City of Boise is working on a geothermal pipe in the area as a part of its larger effort to replace aging geothermal lines in downtown with updated, "leak-resistant pipes." Since 1983, a Geothermal system has served as the main source of heating for downtown Boise, but in recent years, that system has required various repairs and updates.

Upgrading Boise’s geothermal system is essential to ensuring its long-term reliability and reducing leaks - Jon Gunnerson, City of Boise Civil Engineer







Idaho News 6 will update this post when the closure is lifted.